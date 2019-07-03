Telus offering unlimited data

Telus is going to start offering its customers unlimited amounts of data for a fixed monthly price as part of a change in pricing strategy that it calls its biggest shift since 2015.

Telus will now sell any new phone in its lineup for no up front payment and instead spread the cost of the device over 24 months.

The company is also adjusting its strategy for families, moving to a system of offering price discounts when there is more than one unlimited data plan in a family.