Teens and pot

We are officially one month away until marijuana will be legalized across the nation. There will be legal implications of selling it to a minor but recent studies in Ontario show that 30% of high school students have already got their hands on pot. 58% said cannabis is easy to get.

We spoke with teens in Hamilton who were surprised by that statistic, they thought it would be a lot higher.

World Health organization research discovered that Canada has the dubious distinction of being number one in the world for the most kids under the age of 15 who have tried pot.

Experts like doctor Christina Grant, an associate professor at McMaster, have studied the effects of cannabis on a developing teenage brain.

“There’s actually a functional impact, meaning the brains of youth who use cannabis regularly actually have to work harder compared to teens who don’t use cannabis.”

For parents, some warning signs include the obvious smell of marijuana on clothes, changing friend groups or getting in trouble at school, but it can be hard to distinguish cannabis use from typical teen behavior. Dr. Grant says it’s important to talk to your children.

Numbers from the research poll also show 1 in 5 kids in grades 7-12 think drug use in their school is a big problem.

The Hamilton Wentworth District school board says they have conversations with their students about it frequently but they haven’t received the new support material on the legalization of pot from the ministry of education to further the discussion.

Dr. Grant says there’s a relationship between regular cannabis use and the development of psychosis, depression and addiction to the drug.

Under the federal liberal government’s legislation anyone who gives or sells cannabis to a minor could face up to 14 years in jail.