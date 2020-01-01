Teenager killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in Brampton

Peel police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve in Brampton.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Jordan Henry of Brampton.

Police were called to a shooting in the area of Alderbury Cres. and Autumn Blvd. just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the teen died at the scene of the shooting.

Police are trying to determine whether the shooting happened outside of a house party.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact police.