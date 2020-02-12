Teen victim identified in fatal snowmobile crash: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police has released the identity of a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a snowmobile crash earlier this week.

Taylor Long, from Huron East, died after her snowmobile collided with another snowmobile around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Police say two riders were travelling together on separate snowmobiles on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail between Krauter and Henfryn lines when the 14-year-old girl attempted to cross over a drainage ditch.

“The lead operator misjudged the location of the marked crossover and entered into a steep ditch,” said OPP in a news release. “At that point the rear operator followed the lead snowmobile off the marked trail and into the steep ditch whereupon a collision ensued between the two snowmobiles.”

Long was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The other rider was also transported to hospital with minor injuries and was later released.