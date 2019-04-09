;
Teen sexually assaulted, punched in face near Hamilton high school

Posted:
Hamilton police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and punched in the face while walking to school.

Police say the student got off an HSR bus on Fennell Ave. near High St. shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.

As she walked towards Sherwood Secondary School, a male approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks. “The female turned around and was punched in the face by the male who immediately ran off,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

Police describe the suspect as white, between 17 and 18 years old, six-feet tall, with a heavy build. He was wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Cst. Shannon McLean at 905-546-3854 or Det. Sgt. Chris Kiriakopoulos at 905-540-6375.



