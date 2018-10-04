;
2017 BEA Winners
Teen sentenced to 4 years in the stabbing death of Dwayne Bride

Category: Hamilton
Tags: dwayne bride, hamilton, sentencing, stabbing, teen

A 16-year old boy has been given a four year jail sentence for the stabbing death of 42 year old Dwayne Bride.

On June 3rd 2017, Bride was walking home from a bar when an argument began with a couple of teens.

It happened in the area of Hess and Bold streets. Bride was stabbed and later died in hospital.

This past July the 16 year old pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

The four year jail sentence is the maximum allowed under the youth criminal justice act. He was given an additional three years of conditional supervision.



POPULAR STORIES

