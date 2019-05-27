;
Teen rushed to hospital following stabbing in Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating an overnight stabbing that sent a teenager to hospital.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Emerald St. North and King St. East.

Police say the victim was found with multiple stab wounds to his upper body and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He has since been released.

Investigators say the teen is not cooperating with police.

Members of the Hamilton Police K9 Unit searched the nearby alleyways but did not locate any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and police are looking to speak with any potential witnesses.



