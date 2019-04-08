Teen rushed to hospital after shooting on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton police are investigating after a teenager was taken to hospital following a shooting on Hamilton Mountain.

Police were called to 1526 Upper Ottawa St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from serious injuries believed to be caused by gunfire.

He was rushed to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Members of the Hamilton police K9 unit were brought in to search the area.

“At this time, police believe with the information available this is a targeted incident,” said police in a news release.

Officers will be canvassing for witnesses and video evidence in the area on Monday.

Anyone with information about this shooting is being asked to contact Det. R. Vanderboom at 905- 546-2377 or Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.

This is the city’s 17th shooting so far in 2019.