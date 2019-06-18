Teen offered $9M for videos of her murdering friend in Alaska

An Alaska teen has been charged for killing her friend after a man she met online offered to pay her $9 million dollars for videos of the murder.

Denali Brehmer, 18, began planning the murder of her best friend Cynthia Hoffman after she met Darin Schilmiller, 21, of Indiana online posing to be a millionaire named ‘Tyler’ and he offered to pay her millions for evidence of the killing.

The two began discussing the plan to rape and murder someone in Alaska several weeks before Hoffman’s murder.

On June 2, Brehmer enlisted the help of Kayden McIntosh, 16, and Caleb Leyland, 19, along with two juveniles to help her carry out the killing.

Hoffman was taken to Thunderbird Falls under the assumption her and Brehmer were going on a hike, when she was bound with duct tape on the hands and feet along with duct tape around her head and mouth. McIntosh then shot her in the back of the head.

Hoffman was then pushed into the Eklutna river.

Police discovered Hoffman’s body two days later and phone records show Brehmer was sending videos and pictures to Schilmiller throughout the murder.

On June 14, a grand jury indicted all six defendants for first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of second-degree murder with McIntosh is being charged as an adult.

The victims father, Timothy Hoffman, says his daughter had a learning disability.

Schilmiller is currently in federal custody for child pornography charges. He will be arraigned once extradited to Alaska. Federal court documents also allege that Schilmiller also directed Brehmer to sexually assault a 9-year-old girl and a 15-year-old and send him videos to him.

Brehmer admitted to the assault and the video of the 15-year-old was recovered by investigators.