Teen faces firearm charges following ‘disturbance’ in Fort Erie

By
Shayla Vize
-
An 18-year-old man is facing firearm-related charges following a disturbance in Fort Erie on Friday.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the area of Derby Rd. and Rebstock Rd. around 11:50 a.m.

Police learned a male who was carrying what appeared to be a handgun confronted another person inside a unit before fleeing.

On Monday, the suspect turned himself in to police.

Kia Louis Pagan-Sandino is charged with point firearm and possession of weapons dangerous to public peace.

He is currently being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday.

