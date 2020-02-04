Teen faces firearm charges following ‘disturbance’ in Fort Erie

An 18-year-old man is facing firearm-related charges following a disturbance in Fort Erie on Friday.
Officers were called to an apartment complex in the area of Derby Rd. and Rebstock Rd. around 11:50 a.m.
Police learned a male who was carrying what appeared to be a handgun confronted another person inside a unit before fleeing.
On Monday, the suspect turned himself in to police.
Kia Louis Pagan-Sandino is charged with point firearm and possession of weapons dangerous to public peace.
He is currently being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday.