;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Teen driver caught going twice the speed limit in Binbrook

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: binbrook, hamilton, Hamilton Police Service, smithville


A Smithville teenager has been charged after she was allegedly caught going twice the speed limit on a Binbrook road.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers spotted a vehicle going “well above” the posted speed limit on Regional Rd. 56.

Police say the car was clocked going 102 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Officers pulled over the 2014 Ford Fusion and charged the 18-year-old driver with speeding and stunt driving.

The teen’s car was seized for seven days and her license was suspended.

She is scheduled to appear in appear in court on Wednesday.



LATEST STORIES

Teen driver caught going twice the speed limit in Binbrook

Accused killer in Hamilton's 5th murder of the year appears in court

Brock University professor thinks basketball has the potential to unseat hockey as Canada's sport

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php