Teen driver caught going twice the speed limit in Binbrook

A Smithville teenager has been charged after she was allegedly caught going twice the speed limit on a Binbrook road.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers spotted a vehicle going “well above” the posted speed limit on Regional Rd. 56.

Police say the car was clocked going 102 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Officers pulled over the 2014 Ford Fusion and charged the 18-year-old driver with speeding and stunt driving.

The teen’s car was seized for seven days and her license was suspended.

She is scheduled to appear in appear in court on Wednesday.