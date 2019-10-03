Teen dies after falling from work truck in community of Dundalk

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 19-year-old man has died after a fall in the community of Dundalk, north of Orangeville.

Police say the teen fell from a height while in a work truck around noon on Wednesday.

Grey County paramedics responded to the scene and located the man without vital signs. He was pronounced dead by a coroner.

OPP, the Ontario Coroner’s office and the Ministry of Labour are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fall.

The teen’s name will not be released until next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.