Teen charged with assault and threats after standoff with Hamilton police

Hamilton police say they’ve laid multiple charges against a 16-year-old boy suspected of assaulting a toddler and barricading himself inside a home on Rymal rd. The charges include aggravated assault, uttering death threats, assault with a weapon and killing or injuring an animal.

Police were called to the home around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of an injured child. Officers found a teenage girl with two children outside the home including the injured toddler who was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition.

.@CHCHTV @CHCHNews @HamiltonPolice police tell me that the 22-month old infant injured in yesterday morning’s incident on the east #HamOnt mountain remains in stable condition. — Phil Perkins (@PhilPerkinsCHCH) December 5, 2019

Police say the 16-year-old boy barricaded himself inside the home, prompting an hours-long standoff that ended when a tactical team breached the home and removed him. Officers also found the family dog dead inside the home.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.