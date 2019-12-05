Teen charged with assault and threats after standoff with Hamilton police

Hamilton police say they’ve laid multiple charges against a 16-year-old boy suspected of assaulting a toddler and barricading himself inside a home on Rymal rd. The charges include aggravated assault, uttering death threats, assault with a weapon and killing or injuring an animal.
Police were called to the home around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of an injured child. Officers found a teenage girl with two children outside the home including the injured toddler who was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition.
.@CHCHTV @CHCHNews @HamiltonPolice police tell me that the 22-month old infant injured in yesterday morning’s incident on the east #HamOnt mountain remains in stable condition.
Police say the 16-year-old boy barricaded himself inside the home, prompting an hours-long standoff that ended when a tactical team breached the home and removed him. Officers also found the family dog dead inside the home.
The teen is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.
The accused appeared via audio to youth court this morning. Bail hearing is scheduled for tomorrow morning. The teen was evaluated in hospital, no word on the outcome of that examination or what led to it.
