Teen charged in shooting at Tim Hortons parking lot in Hamilton

A 17-year-old boy is facing a slew of charges in connection with a shooting outside of a Hamilton Tim Hortons last month.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the restaurant at the intersection of Cannon St. East and Sanford Ave. North around 10 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Investigators learned there had been a “disturbance” between a group of males and shots were fired. The group fled before police arrived on scene.

An 18-year-old Hamilton man was arrested in the days following the incident.

The youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested on Friday near Madison Ave.

Police say he was seen leaving a home and getting into a vehicle. “When police stopped the vehicle the suspect fled on foot towards Park Street South and Bold Street in Hamilton, where he was quickly arrested,” said police in a news release.

They say he was carrying a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a number of drugs. The teen is also wanted on two outstanding warrants from Peel Region.

The 17-year-old is facing 14 charges including possession of prohibited firearm, assault with weapon, discharge firearm with intent and tampering with the serial number of firearm.