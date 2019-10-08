Teen charged for making threat towards a Hamilton Catholic school

A 16-year-old Ancaster teen has been arrested and charged after making a threat towards a Hamilton Wentworth Catholic district school board (HWCDSB) school.

Police say on Sunday evening the HWCDSB received a post on their Twitter forum from a person who threatened an unspecified school. With the help of the technical crime unit, police were able to identified the author of the post.

The youth was arrested Monday evening and released on a promise to appear. He has been charged with utter threat to cause death or bodily harm. A court date has been scheduled for November 8.