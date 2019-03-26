Teen charged after stolen SUV slams into Hamilton business

A Hamilton teenager is facing a slew of charges after a stolen SUV crashed into a local business.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a crash in the area of Bay St. North and Vine St.

Police were told a SUV was seen driving dangerously and at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control and slammed into a building.

Three males were spotted fleeing the area on foot. Police say the suspects went inside a nearby school where they were later arrested.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, disobey court order, fail to report

collision and three counts of breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police say the two other youths were addressed through other measures.