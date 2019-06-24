;
2017 BEA Winners
Teams tested their strength in the 7th annual Miracle Pull at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum

Groups pulled a 125,000 pound 727 plane across the tarmac for 25 feet. Teams of Hamilton firefighters and Halton police officers also took the test alongside community members.

Team Trenton was made up of nearly 20 friends and family who rallied in support of their friend’s son Trenton who is being treated for Leukemia at McMaster Children’s Hospital.

This is the 7th annual miracle pull at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum and raised $82,000 for the hospital.

The proceeds of the fundraiser support highest priority needs including new equipment, research, and programs for family support.



