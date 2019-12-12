Teacher’s unions are launching legal challenges against provincial legislation

By
Alex Last
-

Four teacher’s unions are launching legal challenges against provincial legislation they say is an attack on collective bargaining rights.

The Ford government passed a bill last month that will cap salary increases for public sector workers at one percent.

The province says any serious attempt at reducing the deficit has to include public sector compensation, because it represents nearly half of all expenditures, adding that a one percent pay increase for public sector employees would cost 720 million dollars.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here