Teachers at 9 Ontario school boards hold one-day strike

Some schools in Ontario will be closed Wednesday as teachers hold a one-day strike.

The job action comes as progress in contract negotiations with the government remains at a standstill.

Teachers at nine school boards including Toronto District School board — which is the country’s largest — will walk off the job just one-week after a similar job action shutdown schools across the province.

Teachers have said they are pushing back against Doug Ford’s government’s plans to increase class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning courses.

The government has said the key issue at the bargaining table is compensation, with the province offering a one per cent annual wage increase, and the union asking for around two per cent.

The following school boards are affected:

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board

Grand Erie District School Board

Toronto District School Board

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

Simcoe County District School Board

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board

Near North District School Board

Rainy River District School Board