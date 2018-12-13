Tampon recall

A selection of tampons are being recalled in Canada and the U.S. because of concerns about the product unravelling during use.

The Kimberly-Clark corporation says it’s recalling its ‘U by Kotex sleek tampons’ regular absorbency.

Anyone who has them is being told to stop using them immediately.

The re-called tampons were manufactured between October 7th 2016 and October 16th 2018.

The company says it’s received reports that the products come apart when customers try to remove them. In some cases people have sought medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body.

There have also been reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury and other symptoms.