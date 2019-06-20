;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Tampa Bay Rays exploring splitting home games with Montreal

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, Local
Tags: baseball, mlb, montreal, Tampa Bay Rays


The Tampa Bay Rays have received permission from Major League Baseball’s executive council to explore a plan that could see the team split its home games between the Tampa Bay area and Montreal.

There is no timetable for the possible plan. An idea under consideration is for the Rays to play early in the season in Tampa Bay and later in Montreal.

Tampa Bay is averaging 14,546 fans per home game, ahead of only the Miami Marlins. The Rays have played at Tropicana Field since their inception in 1998 and drew their lowest home crowd of 5,786 against Toronto last month. They had looked into building a new stadium for years but in December abandoned a plan to build across the bay in Tampa



LATEST STORIES

Tampa Bay Rays exploring splitting home games with Montreal

Oakville Fortune Telling Scammer arrested in Alberta

Hamilton man charged with threatening landlord with a gun

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php