Tampa Bay Rays exploring splitting home games with Montreal

The Tampa Bay Rays have received permission from Major League Baseball’s executive council to explore a plan that could see the team split its home games between the Tampa Bay area and Montreal.

There is no timetable for the possible plan. An idea under consideration is for the Rays to play early in the season in Tampa Bay and later in Montreal.

Tampa Bay is averaging 14,546 fans per home game, ahead of only the Miami Marlins. The Rays have played at Tropicana Field since their inception in 1998 and drew their lowest home crowd of 5,786 against Toronto last month. They had looked into building a new stadium for years but in December abandoned a plan to build across the bay in Tampa