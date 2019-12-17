Talks cease between teachers union and government, strike will likely go ahead

A one-day high school teacher strike will likely go ahead Wednesday after talks ceased between the union and government.

No further discussions are scheduled to take place between the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and the provincial government.

Both sides were supposed to bargain Monday and today but the mediator decided there was no point in continuing.

According to The Canadian Press, union president Harvey Bischof said the mediator decided the sides were so far apart that forcing the second day of talks wouldn’t be productive.

Wednesday’s planned one-day strike in 10 school boards will now likely go ahead. The affected boards are Halton District School Board, Lakehead District School Board, Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, Lambton Kent District School Board, Thames Valley District School Board, Waterloo Region District School Board, Waterloo Catholic District School Board, York Region District School Board, York Catholic District School Board, and Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

Talks between the union and government likely won’t resume until the new year.