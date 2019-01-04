Syphilis cases on the rise

Public health officials across the province are sounding the alarm over increasing cases of syphilis.

Both the Hamilton and Niagara region have seen an up rise of the sexually transmitted infection over the last 5 years.

Syphilis starts out as a sore on the genitals and if left untreated, it can turn into a full body rash.

Syphilis rates are on the rise in Hamilton.

In 2006 there were less than 7 reported cases of the sexually transmitted disease in Hamilton. In 2018 there were 53.

Syphilis is a dangerous infection that is curable but can cause irreversible damage. It spreads via open sores, blood, and skin on skin contact. This STI has gone decades without much attention, thanks to an easy cure with penicillin.

Niagara Region Medical Officer of Health, Mustafa Hirji says there are a few reasons why we are seeing this re-emergence of syphilis, one includes our hook up culture and finding easy dates online.

The opioid crisis is also a contributing factor and the fact that people these days are simply less scared of contracting a sexually transmitted infection.

In the Niagara region, there were 8 cases of syphilis reported in 2013, in 2017 there were 38.

Hirji says the STI is particularly concerning for pregnant women as syphilis transfers to the unborn child.

Health officials are reminding the public to use condoms and to get tested for STI frequently.