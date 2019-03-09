Sweetener almost kills Dundas dog

A Dundas family is sounding the alarm about an ingredient you will likely find in your own house, that is dangerous for pets.

Two and a half year old black lab Daisy is a normal dog, full of energy and always looking for something to eat.

“Daisy was acting kind of funny, started walking funny and started having seizures.”

Paige Fisher says Daisy got into a container of Trident Vibes gum when she and her family were out for dinner on Sunday night.

They rushed her to an emergency vet centre where they learned about xylitol poisoning.

“Their pancreas then produces a lot of insulin, and then the insulin removes the glucose from their body and they become hypoglycemic.” Dr. Christine Stubbs, veterinarian Spencer Creek animal hospital.

And that can happen quickly, within an hour of ingesting it.

Veterinarians say xylitol is worse for your dogs than chocolate. In fact just a single packet of sweetener could kill your pet.

Some other items that could contain xylitol are low calorie peanut butter, sugar free candy and even some cereals. Other foods you should avoid giving your dog include dark chocolate, grapes, raisins, nuts and even onions.

As for Daisy, she’s still on medication, but she’s expected to make a full recovery.