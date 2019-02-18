;
Suspicious letter found at post office deemed safe: Hamilton Fire

Category: Hamilton
Tags: canada post, fire, hamilton

Operations at a Canada Post sorting centre in Stoney Creek are back to normal Monday morning after first responders were called to examine a suspicious letter over the weekend.

Crews were called to the facility on Millen Rd. just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Hamilton Fire Department lead the investigation and members of the Hazmat team were called in to assist.

The suspicious letter was processed and deemed to be safe.



