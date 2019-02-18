Suspicious letter found at post office deemed safe: Hamilton Fire
Operations at a Canada Post sorting centre in Stoney Creek are back to normal Monday morning after first responders were called to examine a suspicious letter over the weekend.
Crews were called to the facility on Millen Rd. just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
The Hamilton Fire Department lead the investigation and members of the Hazmat team were called in to assist.
The suspicious letter was processed and deemed to be safe.
