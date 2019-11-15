Suspects sought in purse theft at Fallsview Casino parking lot

Police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect after a woman’s vehicle was broken into while parked at a Niagara casino.

Officers were called to the Fallsview Casino parking lot near Fallsview Blvd. and Dixon St. around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Police say a woman returned to her vehicle and discovered it had been broken into and her purse was gone.

They say the woman noticed a “suspicious man” nearby and confronted him.

The man and a passenger fled the parking garage in a stolen U-Haul pickup truck. “As it exited the parking structure it struck a security gate causing minimal damage. The pickup truck fled the area without stopping,” said police in a news release.

Investigators say the first suspect is described as white, 20 to 30 years of age, with short brown hair, a slim build, and had a beard. He was wearing a white t-shirt, and a black zip-up jacket with reflectors. The other man had a slim build and is believed to be in his twenties.

The U-Haul was later located abandoned by Niagara police officers in Welland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 905-688-4111, ext. 2200.