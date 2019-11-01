Suspects sought after Oakville windshields smashed

The windshields of nearly a dozen vehicles in one Oakville neighbourhood have been smashed over the past week. Halton Regional Police say reports of the damage have been coming in nightly since October 26th. The windshields have been damaged by rocks from nearby Palermo neighbourhood gardens. Police have released an image of two suspects being sought. Anyone who has surveillance video is asked to contact Halton Regional Police or Crimestoppers.
