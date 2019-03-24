Suspects in Brantford Shooting still at large

Brantford Police have released the names and photos of two young men they believe were involved in a brazen afternoon shooting. Authorities warning the public that the men might still be carrying guns, and should not be approached.

Police are looking for 19 year old Keyshawn Commissiong and Isaiah Castillo, who is also 19.

Police believe these two men are responsible for a shooting that happened at 1 o’clock yesterday afternoon, in a convenience store parking lot on Colborne street and Park Avenue, in the city’s downtown. One man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, his injuries were serious.

Investigators on scene collected evidence from the stores parking lot, while witnesses say other officers searched the area. Hamilton Police and Brant County OPP both assisted in the investigation yesterday. Hamilton Police say they were involved in helping to identify potential suspects. Still these two men are at large. Police saying they could be armed and dangerous.

Keyshawn Commissiong is described as being about 5’11, 165 pounds with his hair in dreadlocks, last seen wearing this black jacket and champion pants.

Isaiah Castillo is about 5’9 150 pounds with a moustache, wearing this black jacket and blue jeans yesterday.

Police say this was a targeted shooting and are advising anyone who sees the alleged attackers to stay away and call police. Details about the motive behind this shooting have not been released and Brantford Police were not available to answer our questions today.