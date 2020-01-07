Halton Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery this morning at an Oakville bank. According to police, two suspects entered the Bank of Nova Scotia at Third Line and Speers Road shortly after 10 o’clock this morning demanding cash. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. The assailants then fled the scene. No descriptions of the suspects have been provided and its not known if their robbery attempt was successful. There were no injuries and Investigators are still on the scene.
Home News Local News Suspects being sought in Oakville bank robbery
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Weather
Hamilton
broken clouds
1.7 ° C
3.9 °
0 °
88 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Tue
3 °
Wed
-3 °
Thu
2 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
9 °
Morning Live
Icewine and dine
We are a few days away from the kickoff of the Niagara Icewine Festival with the 25th annual Ice Wine Gala happening Friday night...