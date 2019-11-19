Hamilton woman killed after suspected impaired driver crashes into business

A Hamilton woman has died after a vehicle smashed into a St. Catharines business on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Niagaroma Therapy at the intersection of Niagara St. and Maple St. around noon.

Police say a 30-year-old man was driving southbound on Niagara St. when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and collided into the building.

A 59-year-old woman who was inside the business was struck. She was rushed to a local hospital where she later died.

Police are not releasing the victim’s identity at the request of the family.

Jamie Burns, of St. Catharines, was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired operation causing death, dangerous operation causing death, operation while prohibited, take motor vehicle without consent.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.