Suspect sought in St. Catharines pet store thefts

Niagara Regional Police Service is hoping the public can help identify a man who allegedly stole items from several pet stores.

Police allege the man has attended a number of Pet Value stores in St. Catharines and took merchandise without paying.

He is described as being tall with a heavy build, has a full beard and wears glasses or sunglasses. He may be driving an older model Ford Focus with a rear spoiler.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111.



