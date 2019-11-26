Suspect sought in multiple break ins after residents confronted by man with knife

Hamilton police are searching for a 45-year-old man who is wanted in connection with five break ins, including incidents where the homeowners were faced by an armed man.

During the early morning hours of Nov. 18, officers responded to two home break ins in the area of Rexford Dr. In both incidents, a man confronted the homeowners while armed with a knife and asked for money and food.

Police say the man assured the homeowners he would not harm them which led the residents to believe he was hungry and homeless. No one was injured in either incident.

Daniel Whalen, of Hamilton, is wanted by police for break and enter with intent, robbery and break and enter commit.

Police believe he is linked to three other break ins on Hamilton Mountain that happened between Nov. 14 and 18. No one was home at the time of those incidents.

Whalen is described as being five-foot-ten, 180 lbs, with a medium build, unshaven face, hazel eyes, and greyish-blonde hair that is short on the sides and often tied back in a high ponytail. Whalen also has a heart tattoo on the back of his right hand.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Cst. Fabiano Mendes at 905-546-8967 or Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.