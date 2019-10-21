Suspect identified in the murder of Obsa Junedi Mohamed

Hamilton police have identified the suspect in the city’s tenth homicide of the year, and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Twenty-nine year old Obsa Junedi Mohamed was gunned down outside of Boulevard Billiards on York Boulevard at around 1:30 Saturday morning.

Police say his killer was his friend, 26-year-old Ibrahim Issak Hussen. The two men were hanging out with a group of other men for awhile before the shooting.

About 10 minutes before the shooting detectives say Junedi Mohamed and Issak Hussen got into a physical altercation. Hussen goes by the street name “Seemo.” Junedi Mohamed’s street name was Nanny or Chappel.

Detectives say Hussen shot Mohamed point blank in the head. The whole incident was caught on surveillance video.

Surveillance images released in the media led to the driver of the getaway vehicle turning himself in to police on Saturday. That man was arrested for first degree murder and accessory after the fact to murder. Police say he participated in a lengthy interview and was released unconditionally later Saturday. But another man was also in the car and police want to speak to him. They are looking for an Asian male wearing a dark parka with fur trim on the hood.

The victim was known to police. He was found by officers hiding after another shooting in the same area back in 2015. At the time he was charged with failing to comply and possession of cocaine.

Issak Hussen is also known to police and investigators believe drugs are involved in this incident as well.