Suspect accused of exposing himself to Oakville movie theatre staff

Halton Regional Police Service is trying to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself while at an Oakville movie theatre.

It happened at the Cineplex Cinemas at 2081 Winston Park Dr. on Feb. 12.

Police say the man went into the men’s washroom at the theatre around 8:25 p.m. He then appeared in the doorway with his pants undone, exposing himself to two female employees. The man then left the building.

The suspect is described as having a thin build, and dark hair. He was wearing a light coloured jacket, black shirt and pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Cst. Stephane Verreault at 905-825-4747, ext 2260.



