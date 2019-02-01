Super eats

Planning out that Super Bowl fest is underway for many. Tim Bolen is all set with the menu for his, but if you are looking for some unique and inspiring grilling ideas we turned to one of our favourties, Michael P. Clive at Weber Grill Academy.

Recipes

Lobster Rolls

Serves: 4

Prep time: 25 minutes

Way to grill: direct medium heat (350° to 450°F)

Grilling time: 6 to 7 minutes

3 large garlic cloves, lightly crushed

6 tablespoons salted butter

4 Maine lobster tails, about 6 ounces each

Kosher salt

¼ cup mayonnaise

½ cup ¼-inch-diced plum tomato

2 tablespoons minced scallion, white and light green parts

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

Hot sauce

2 teaspoons chopped fresh chervil

4 hot dog buns, sliced vertically from the top

11⁄3 cups shredded romaine lettuce heart

In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, warm the garlic and butter until the butter melts. Set aside about 2 tablespoons for brushing on the buns.

Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat. Carefully cut the lobster tails in half lengthwise. Season the meat with a little salt and brush some of the garlic butter over the surface of each one. Brush the cooking grates clean. Grill the tails, meat side down, over direct medium heat, with the lid open, until the meat is opaque, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn the tails over, brush with more garlic butter, and continue to grill until the meat is slightly firm, about 3 minutes. Set aside to cool.

In a large bowl combine the mayonnaise, tomato, scallion, and lemon juice. Season to taste with salt and hot sauce. Remove the lobster meat from the shells and cut into ½-inch pieces. Add the lobster meat to the mayonnaise mixture.

For best flavor, chill at least 1 hour. Mix in the chervil just before serving.

Using a serrated knife, trim some of the crust from the sides of the buns. Brush the remaining garlic butter on the cut sides (outside only) of the buns and toast over direct medium heat until golden brown on both sides, about 1 minute, turning once.

Place 1⁄3 cup romaine on the bottom of each roll and then top with the lobster mixture.

©2008 Weber-Stephen Products LLC. Recipe from Weber’s Way to Grill™ by Jamie Purviance. Used with permission.

Weber’s ideal cheeseburgers

SERVES: 4

PREP time: 15 minutes

grilling time: 9-11 minutes

Patties

1½ pounds ground chuck (80% lean), preferably ground to order by your butcher

2 tablespoons minced white or yellow onion

1½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon dried oregano

Ketchup

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

4 hamburger buns, split

4 slices aged cheddar cheese, each about 2 ounces

4 leaves butter lettuce

16 dill pickle chips

Mix the patty ingredients, including 1 tablespoon ketchup, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper, and then gently form four patties of equal size, each about 1 inch thick. With your thumb or the back of a spoon, make a shallow indentation about 1 inch wide in the center of the patties to prevent them from forming a dome as they cook. Refrigerate the patties until ready

to grill. Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium-high heat (400° to 500°F). Lightly season the patties on both sides with salt and pepper. Butter the cut side of the buns. Grill the patties over direct medium-high heat, with the lid closed, until cooked to medium doneness (160°F), 9 to 11 minutes, turning once. During the last 30 seconds to 1 minute of grilling time, place a slice of cheese on each patty to melt, and toast the buns, cut side down, over direct heat.

Build each burger on a bun with a lettuce leaf, a patty, pickles, and ketchup, if desired. Serve immediately

©2014 Weber-Stephen Products LLC. Recipe from Weber’s Big Book of Burgers™ by Jamie Purviance. Used with permission.