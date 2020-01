Three more sleeps until Super Bowl LIV from Miami, featuring the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the first time in 50 years the Chiefs have been in the big game. The last time was when they beat Minnesota in Super Bowl IX. The 49ers were last there was eight years ago

This morning we brought on our pigskin prognosticator, former Ticat lineman Pete Dyakowski to hear his predictions.