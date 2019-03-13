Sunwing temporarily grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 planes

Sunwing is citing “evolving commercial reasons” unrelated to safety for the suspension of the Boeing 737 flights.

The airline says airspace restrictions being imposed in other destinations is the reason for its decision.

They say they are in the process of revising flight schedules to accommodate the removal. Sunwing specializes in travel between Canada and destinations in Central and South America.

A number of airlines around the world have grounded their Max 8 planes, but it continues to fly in North American skies.

This decision comes after Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed all 157 people on board – including a Hagersville teacher and a Hamilton family of five.

People on social media are calling on other airlines such as WestJet and Air Canada to also cancel their Max 8 flights.

WestJet operates 13 Boeing 737 Max 8 planes and Air Canada operates 24. Air Canada did cancel two flights yesterday that were Max 8 planes. reports suggest they have almost 50 flights with those planes today.

Reports also suggest that pilots made at least five complaints about the planes in the last five months. Those complaints include the nose dipping after engaging autopilot and issues during take off.

Boeing says that they have full confidence in the Max.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau says and they are gathering information and if anything indicates they need to ground the airplanes -they will.

He will be providing an update at 11 this morning.