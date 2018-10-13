Suicide prevention efforts are underway in St. Catharines after 2 deaths in less than a week

New ‘crisis signs’ have been installed in St. Catharines after 2 suicides in less than a week.

Niagara region installed the crisis signs at the Burgoyne bridge after a 43-year-old man fell to his death there on Wednesday and 6 days earlier, 19-year-old Tanner Unger met the same fate.

The deaths have also had a tremedous impact on the community. Tributes began to appear on the bridge following Unger’s death and continue to grow. It’s now lined with messages of hope and support for those in crisis.

Niagara region officials say they’re also increasing police presence in the downtown and looking at adding safety measures to the bridge.

A candle light memorial and rally for mental health services is also taking place Sunday at the bridge.