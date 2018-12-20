;
Suarez Noa given life in prison, no parole for 15 years

Category: Hamilton
Tags: haiden suarez noa, hamilton, hamilton police, stoney creek, tania cowell

 

The man charged in the stabbing death of Tania Cowell will not be eligible for parole for 15 years.

Haiden Suarez Noa was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his then-girlfriend.

Cowell, 36, was stabbed in the couple’s Stoney Creek apartment in March 2013.

Their five-month-old son was in the home at the time.

Suarez Noa admitted to stabbing Cowell, but his defence argued he was provoked.

The case initially went to trial in 2015.

He was acquitted of second-degree murder but was found guilty of manslaughter.

The Crown appealed that verdict and got its second-degree murder conviction last month.

The judge handed down the sentence on Thursday.

 

 



