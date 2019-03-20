Students take the wheel after driver experiences medical emergency

Five students from St Mary Catholic High School in Westdale are being called heroes, after jumping into action, when their bus driver had a seizure.

Forteen-year-old Aidan Gilmore has never been behind the wheel until he had to.

Aidan and four other students on the bus sprang into action, just after 8 yesterday morning, when their bus driver began to have a seizure and slumped to the floor.

Sixteen-year-old Kennedy Couture was one of the five students that helped bring them to safety. She then jumped out and flagged down traffic for help.

The five students have known each since preschool, and worked together flawlessly without skipping a beat.

Seventeen year old Keven Brennan stabilized the driver while Aidan steered.

Logan McCorquodale called the school, while Rachel Watson called paramedics.

School principal, Brian Daly said he’s proud of the group, mostly for their selflessness.

All five remain humble, saying they just did what they had to do.