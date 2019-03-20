;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Students take the wheel after driver experiences medical emergency

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: bus, Diana Weeks, medical emergency, school bus, seizure, St. Mary Catholic High school, students, westdale



Five students from St Mary Catholic High School in Westdale are being called heroes, after jumping into action, when their bus driver had a seizure.

Forteen-year-old Aidan Gilmore has never been behind the wheel until he had to.

Aidan and four other students on the bus sprang into action, just after 8 yesterday morning, when their bus driver began to have a seizure and slumped to the floor.

Sixteen-year-old Kennedy Couture was one of the five students that helped bring them to safety. She then jumped out and flagged down traffic for help.

The five students have known each since preschool, and worked together flawlessly without skipping a beat.

Seventeen year old Keven Brennan stabilized the driver while Aidan steered.

Logan McCorquodale called the school, while Rachel Watson called paramedics.

School principal, Brian Daly said he’s proud of the group, mostly for their selflessness.

All five remain humble, saying they just did what they had to do.



LATEST STORIES

Brock University holds Christchurch vigil

Dog found, truck still missing

Code Zero Stats

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES