Strong winds pushes ice chunks over retaining wall along Lake Erie

Damage, floods and amazing sights are some words being used tonight, after a wicked windstorm hit our area.

Video posted to social media shows the moment ice was forced over a retaining wall in Fort Erie.

The wall formed is now said to be at least 25 feet high in some areas. The ice was pushed around by the strong windstorm.

Many people headed to Lakeshore road to snap photos and capture the rare sight. Police are reminding people not to climb the ice or get too close.