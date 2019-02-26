;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Strong winds pushes ice chunks over retaining wall along Lake Erie

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: fort erie, ice, lake erie, storm, winter



Damage, floods and amazing sights are some words being used tonight, after a wicked windstorm hit our area.

Video posted to social media shows the moment ice was forced over a retaining wall in Fort Erie.

The wall formed is now said to be at least 25 feet high in some areas. The ice was pushed around by the strong windstorm.

Many people headed to Lakeshore road to snap photos and capture the rare sight. Police are reminding people not to climb the ice or get too close.



LATEST STORIES

Strong winds pushes ice chunks over retaining wall along Lake Erie

Sheridan College Alumni takes home an Oscar

Oakville man held in Egypt

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php