Strong winds expected to hammer Hamilton, Niagara Region

A sharp cold front is expected to bring powerful winds to parts of Southern Ontario on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Niagara Falls, Welland, and Southern Niagara Region.

The weather agency says the area will experience very strong southwesterly winds gusting to 100 km/h that will suddenly develop in the early afternoon as the cold front blasts through.

The highest wind gusts will be in exposed areas along the Lake Erie shore.

Environment Canada says power outages are possible as well as damage to buildings, roof shingles, and windows. It says high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Motorists should be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

A special weather statement has also been issued for Hamilton.

Wind gusts may hit 90 km/h, especially in exposed areas.

The winds will persist into the evening before diminishing.