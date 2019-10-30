Strong winds and heavy rain predicted for Halloween

Be sure to bring the umbrellas and windbreakers when heading out trick-or-treating this year.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of “potentially significant rainfall” for Southern Ontario beginning Wednesday afternoon and ending Friday morning.

Strong winds are also expected to gust up to 70 km/h in Halton and Hamilton, while the Niagara region could see winds gust up to 90 km/h.

“It’s going to be an unpleasant Halloween evening for the kids,” says Weatherman Brian Wood.