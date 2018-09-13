;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

The Strong Museum of Play Toy Hall of Fame finalists revealed

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Lifestyle & Entertainment
Tags: American Girl Dolls, chalk, Chutes and Ladders, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Magic 8 Ball, Masters of the Universe Toys, Pinball, sled, Strong Museum of Play, Tic-Tac-Toe, Tickle Me Elmo, toys, Tudor Electric Football, Uno

toptoys

The Strong Museum of Play has released this year’s Toy Hall of Fame finalists.

The Hall of Fame receives thousands of nominations each year. Sixty-five toys have made it into the hall of fame so far, including the bicycle, the paper airplane and Lincoln Logs.

Here are the 12 finalists for 2018 induction:

American Girl Dolls
Chalk
Chutes and Ladders
Fisher-Price Corn Popper
Magic 8 Ball
Masters of the Universe Toys
Pinball
Sled
Tickle Me Elmo
Tic-Tac-Toe
Tudor Electric Football
Uno

You can vote on your favourite until September 19th. The toys that will be inducted into the Hall of Fame will be announced in November.

For more information on this year’s nominees, click here.



LATEST STORIES

Grimsby Author Series

Back to School bugs

Cheese is gold

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php