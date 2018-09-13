The Strong Museum of Play Toy Hall of Fame finalists revealed

The Strong Museum of Play has released this year’s Toy Hall of Fame finalists.

The Hall of Fame receives thousands of nominations each year. Sixty-five toys have made it into the hall of fame so far, including the bicycle, the paper airplane and Lincoln Logs.

Here are the 12 finalists for 2018 induction:

American Girl Dolls

Chalk

Chutes and Ladders

Fisher-Price Corn Popper

Magic 8 Ball

Masters of the Universe Toys

Pinball

Sled

Tickle Me Elmo

Tic-Tac-Toe

Tudor Electric Football

Uno

You can vote on your favourite until September 19th. The toys that will be inducted into the Hall of Fame will be announced in November.

For more information on this year’s nominees, click here.