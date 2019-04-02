;
Stranger asks youth ‘inappropriate question’, OPP investigates

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after a man approached a teen in Simcoe and asked an “inappropriate question.”

A concerned parent called police Sunday night after their son was approached by a stranger while out walking.

Police say a driver pulled up beside the 15-year-old boy while he was walking along a sidewalk. The teen was shocked by the nature of the question and walked away immediately. The driver left the area and was last seen turning northbound onto Norfolk St. South.

The man is described as white, six-feet tall, roughly 200 to 220 lbs, with a medium build, black medium-length hair with straight bangs and a black patchy beard. He was wearing a dark hat, dark pants and a dark grey jacket.

The vehicle is described as a 2008 dark grey Hyundai Tuscon with black plastic paint from the door handle down the vehicle.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the suspect is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.



