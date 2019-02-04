;
Store employee’s shout for help scares off thief in Brantford

The screams of two store employees scared off a would-be thief at a Brantford business Saturday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. at a business on Fairview Dr.

Police say a male carrying a weapon entered the store and approached two staff members at the counter. The employees shouted for help and the suspect fled the store empty-handed.

The Brantford Police K-9 unit was called in to search the area but the suspect was not found.

Investigators are looking for a white male, with a slim build who was wearing a white or grey hooded sweatshirt and dark coloured sweatpants. The suspect was wearing a black mask covering his face.

The Major Crime unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Jason Sinning at 519-756-7050, ext 2265



