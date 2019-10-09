Stop calling 911 for Raccoons: OPP

Norfolk County OPP are reminding the public that 911 calls are for emergencies only.

OPP say on Monday afternoon, an emergency 911 call was received for a raccoon walking around downtown Simcoe. Calling 911 for a raccoon complaint is not an emergency.

Police say they are being inundated with calls about raccoon sightings throughout the day. Non-emergency calls tie up phone lines, waste taxpayer money, tie up law enforcement officers and threaten lives.

Residents who have problems with raccoons are to call a private animal removal service.