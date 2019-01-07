Stoney Creek teen accused of ramming stolen vehicle into OPP cruiser

A Stoney Creek teen is facing a dozen charges after he allegedly fled from officers in a stolen vehicle and rammed into a police cruiser.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the area of Concession 2 Rd. in Haldimand County shortly before 7 a.m. on Jan. 5.

Officers attempted to block the vehicle on Haldimand Rd. 17 when it struck an OPP cruiser, turned around and began travelling westbound.

Police used a tire deflation device which disabled the vehicle on Thornburn St. in Cayuga. A witness told officers the driver fled the area on foot.

Devan Hill, 18, was arrested and faces multiple charges including flight from peace officer and theft over $5,000. Police believe Hill is connected to a number of overnight thefts from vehicles in the area.

He has been held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga, Haldimand County.