Stoney Creek senior charged with stunt driving, speeding

A Stoney Creek senior is facing charges after a vehicle was caught going nearly 80 kilometres over the speed limit by Hamilton police.

Police say the SUV was spotted by officers conducting speed enforcement in the area of North Service Rd. and Lewis Rd., in Stoney Creek on Feb. 19.

They say a black Mercedes Benz GLS SUV was clocked going 139 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

A 68-year-old man was charged with stunt driving and speeding. Police say his vehicle has been seized for seven days.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

The immediate penalties for stunt driving include vehicle seizure for seven days and the suspension of the driver’s licence for seven days.

Additional penalties upon conviction can include a fine of up to $10,000, seven demerit points and a dramatic increase in insurance rates.



