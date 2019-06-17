Stoney Creek man shot multiple times in ‘targeted and specific attack’

Investigators are looking to identify a black SUV after a 43-year-old man was shot multiple times in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton police say the man was shot after he answered the door of his home at 34 Marine Point Cres. around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say the victim was taken to hospital where he is now recovering after undergoing surgery.

Police are calling the incident a “targeted and specific attack.”

Investigators have not released the victim’s name but The Hamilton Spectator is reporting the man is Jason Lalonde. He is reportedly known to be connected to the Musitano crime family.

The case was initially being investigated by the Division 20 Criminal Investigation Branch but due to the circumstances, police say it has been transferred to the Major Crime Unit.

Officers have been canvassing the area for witnesses and any surveillance footage. Police are trying to identify the driver of a black SUV that was seen in the area immediately after the incident.